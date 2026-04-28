Douglas Emmett (DEI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Douglas Emmett to post earnings of ($0.0533) per share and revenue of $250.7330 million for the quarter. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.450 EPS. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 2:00 PM ET.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $249.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $252.91 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.62%.The company's revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Douglas Emmett to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Douglas Emmett Price Performance

DEI stock opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 121.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $16.99.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Douglas Emmett's dividend payout ratio is 844.44%.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Emmett

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 220.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,827 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 12,945 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Douglas Emmett from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore set a $12.00 target price on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DEI

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company specializes in the ownership, management and development of high‐quality office and multifamily properties, primarily concentrated in the coastal regions of Los Angeles County and the Greater Honolulu area. As a vertically integrated real estate platform, Douglas Emmett controls all aspects of property operations, leasing, capital improvements and tenant relations, positioning it to deliver stable, long‐term cash flows.

The company's office portfolio consists predominantly of Class A buildings located in prime business districts, featuring modern amenities, campus-like settings and environmentally conscious design elements.

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