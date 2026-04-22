Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.9375.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Evercore set a $12.00 target price on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 220.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 448.3% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,894 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of DEI opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.11. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $16.99.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $249.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Douglas Emmett's payout ratio is currently 844.44%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company specializes in the ownership, management and development of high‐quality office and multifamily properties, primarily concentrated in the coastal regions of Los Angeles County and the Greater Honolulu area. As a vertically integrated real estate platform, Douglas Emmett controls all aspects of property operations, leasing, capital improvements and tenant relations, positioning it to deliver stable, long‐term cash flows.

The company's office portfolio consists predominantly of Class A buildings located in prime business districts, featuring modern amenities, campus-like settings and environmentally conscious design elements.

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