Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $241.4286.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Dover from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Dover from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Dover from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th.

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Institutional Trading of Dover

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Dover by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,880,653 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $562,419,000 after buying an additional 1,830,722 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Dover by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,509,217 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $489,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,159 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $275,907,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $151,473,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 19,424.0% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 761,436 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $14,866,000 after purchasing an additional 757,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company's stock.

Dover Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of Dover stock traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.72. 1,048,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,786. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.87. Dover has a 1 year low of $158.97 and a 1 year high of $237.54. The stock's fifty day moving average is $217.20 and its 200 day moving average is $214.53.

Dover (NYSE:DOV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.19 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 13.30%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Dover has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dover will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Dover's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.94%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer of industrial products, components and specialty systems that serve a wide range of commercial and industrial end markets. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company has built a portfolio of operating businesses that design, manufacture and distribute engineered equipment, aftermarket parts and related services for customers around the world.

Dover's activities span several product and solution categories, including fluid-handling and pumping systems, material handling and processing equipment, refrigeration and foodservice technologies, product identification and printing systems, precision components and automation and sensing solutions.

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