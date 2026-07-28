DOWLING & PARTN Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for ORI

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI - Free Report) - Investment analysts at DOWLING & PARTN reduced their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Old Republic International in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 24th. DOWLING & PARTN analyst A. Mottolese now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $3.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.55. The consensus estimate for Old Republic International's current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. DOWLING & PARTN also issued estimates for Old Republic International's FY2028 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

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Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.38 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 11.71%.Old Republic International's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

ORI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $41.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Old Republic International

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of ORI opened at $43.08 on Tuesday. Old Republic International has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $46.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.52.

Institutional Trading of Old Republic International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 13,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $516,670.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,436.36. This represents a 29.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Old Republic International's dividend payout ratio is 29.79%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers aviation, commercial auto, commercial multi-peril, commercial property, general liability, home and auto warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, fidelity, directors and officers, and surety.

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