DOWLING & PARTN Has Bullish Forecast for LNC FY2026 Earnings

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC - Free Report) - Equities researchers at DOWLING & PARTN increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Lincoln National in a research report issued on Monday, July 13th. DOWLING & PARTN analyst J. Hurwitz now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.80. The consensus estimate for Lincoln National's current full-year earnings is $7.74 per share. DOWLING & PARTN also issued estimates for Lincoln National's FY2027 earnings at $8.60 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $9.75 EPS.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.17%.The business's revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share.

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LNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Lincoln National from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays raised shares of Lincoln National from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial set a $51.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $44.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lincoln National

Lincoln National Stock Up 1.1%

LNC opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.66. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln National

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bain Capital Prairie LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $835,360,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lincoln National by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,755,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $275,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,199,526 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $214,504,000 after purchasing an additional 40,676 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,823,152 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $135,722,000 after purchasing an additional 141,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,195 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $131,801,000 after purchasing an additional 14,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Craigt T. Beazer sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 103,906 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,561.70. This trade represents a 22.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Lincoln National's payout ratio is presently 20.88%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, doing business as Lincoln Financial Group, is a diversified financial services holding company focused on providing retirement, insurance, and wealth management solutions in the United States and select international markets. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, the company operates through several business segments, including Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. Its offerings are designed to help individuals, families, and institutions plan and prepare for their financial futures.

The Retirement Plan Services segment delivers recordkeeping, administrative services, and investment management for defined contribution and defined benefit plans.

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