DOWLING & PARTN Has Negative Outlook for STC FY2026 Earnings

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at DOWLING & PARTN reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stewart Information Services in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 24th. DOWLING & PARTN analyst G. Dunn now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $5.26 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.80. The consensus estimate for Stewart Information Services' current full-year earnings is $5.80 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Stewart Information Services from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised Stewart Information Services to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $81.50.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

STC stock opened at $69.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99. Stewart Information Services has a 52-week low of $57.10 and a 52-week high of $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.24). Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.12%.The business had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STC. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.87 per share, for a total transaction of $63,870.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,921.58. This trade represents a 4.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.94% of the company's stock.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Stewart Information Services's dividend payout ratio is 46.05%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation NYSE: STC is a publicly traded provider of title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company underwrites title insurance policies for residential and commercial properties, offering lenders and property owners protection against title defects and liens. Beyond title insurance, Stewart delivers a range of ancillary services, including closing and escrow administration, property valuation, and risk mitigation solutions designed to streamline the mortgage process and reduce operational complexity for clients.

In addition to core title and settlement services, Stewart offers technology-driven products aimed at enhancing transparency and efficiency in real estate transactions.

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