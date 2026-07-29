DOWLING & PARTN Has Negative Outlook of HIG FY2026 Earnings

The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG - Free Report) - Analysts at DOWLING & PARTN reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for The Hartford Insurance Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 24th. DOWLING & PARTN analyst D. Lukpanov now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $13.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $13.25. The consensus estimate for The Hartford Insurance Group's current full-year earnings is $12.73 per share.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.26. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HIG. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $146.00 price target (down from $148.00) on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $149.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG stock opened at $143.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.08 and a 200 day moving average of $135.57. The Hartford Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $120.33 and a 1 year high of $144.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Insurance Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 286,241.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 73,861,771 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $10,178,152,000 after purchasing an additional 73,835,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $611,724,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,632,082 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $224,901,000 after buying an additional 925,789 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 6,431.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 643,443 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $85,829,000 after acquiring an additional 633,592 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 208.2% in the third quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 799,973 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $106,708,000 after acquiring an additional 540,445 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Insurance Group

In other news, President Adin M. Tooker sold 8,895 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.13, for a total value of $1,201,981.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 38,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,163,047.04. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. The Hartford Insurance Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.51%.

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, commonly known as The Hartford, is a U.S.-based insurance and investment company that provides a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and employee benefits. Its core businesses include property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals, group benefits such as group life, disability and dental plans, and retirement and investment solutions offered through affiliated asset-management operations. The company also delivers risk management, claims-handling and loss-prevention services designed to support policyholders across a variety of industries.

Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1810, The Hartford is one of the oldest insurance organizations in the United States and has a long history of underwriting and product development across multiple insurance lines.

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