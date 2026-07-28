DOWLING & PARTN Has Negative Outlook of STC FY2027 Earnings

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC - Free Report) - Equities researchers at DOWLING & PARTN cut their FY2027 earnings estimates for Stewart Information Services in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 24th. DOWLING & PARTN analyst G. Dunn now expects that the insurance provider will earn $6.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.80. The consensus estimate for Stewart Information Services' current full-year earnings is $5.80 per share. DOWLING & PARTN also issued estimates for Stewart Information Services' FY2028 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

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Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.24). Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $838.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STC. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research raised Stewart Information Services to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stewart Information Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Stewart Information Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stewart Information Services has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.50.

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Stewart Information Services Price Performance

STC stock opened at $66.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Stewart Information Services has a one year low of $57.10 and a one year high of $78.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.74.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Stewart Information Services's payout ratio is 46.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stewart Information Services

In related news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.87 per share, for a total transaction of $63,870.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 25,034 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,598,921.58. The trade was a 4.16% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stewart Information Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,044,758 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $143,665,000 after purchasing an additional 90,233 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 842,077 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $59,164,000 after buying an additional 77,618 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 701,148 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $49,263,000 after buying an additional 302,623 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,625 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $46,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 563,003 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $39,557,000 after acquiring an additional 11,484 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation NYSE: STC is a publicly traded provider of title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company underwrites title insurance policies for residential and commercial properties, offering lenders and property owners protection against title defects and liens. Beyond title insurance, Stewart delivers a range of ancillary services, including closing and escrow administration, property valuation, and risk mitigation solutions designed to streamline the mortgage process and reduce operational complexity for clients.

In addition to core title and settlement services, Stewart offers technology-driven products aimed at enhancing transparency and efficiency in real estate transactions.

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