Go Pro
→ The invention Elon called the greatest in history (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

DOWLING & PARTN Has Pessimistic View of NP FY2026 Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Neptune Insurance logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • DOWLING & PARTN lowered Neptune Insurance’s FY2026 EPS estimate to $0.41 from $0.42, though it remains slightly above the $0.40 consensus estimate. The firm projects FY2027 EPS of $0.46.
  • Neptune’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with EPS of $0.15 versus the $0.14 consensus and revenue of $55.87 million versus $52.38 million expected.
  • Shares recently traded up 9.7% to $34.97, near their 52-week high, while analyst sentiment remained mixed: the stock has a consensus “Hold” rating and a $31.46 price target. Insiders have sold 11.3 million shares worth approximately $298.8 million over the past 90 days.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Neptune Insurance.

Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NP - Free Report) - DOWLING & PARTN reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Neptune Insurance in a research note issued on Friday, July 24th. DOWLING & PARTN analyst A. Mottolese now expects that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Neptune Insurance's current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. DOWLING & PARTN also issued estimates for Neptune Insurance's FY2027 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Neptune Insurance (NYSE:NP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Neptune Insurance had a net margin of 21.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $55.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $52.38 million.

NP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Neptune Insurance from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Neptune Insurance in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Neptune Insurance from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Neptune Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Neptune Insurance from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $31.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Neptune Insurance

Neptune Insurance Trading Up 9.7%

Shares of NYSE:NP opened at $34.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average of $26.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 139.88. Neptune Insurance has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $35.15.

Insider Activity at Neptune Insurance

In other Neptune Insurance news, major shareholder Hold 101 Lp Bsiv sold 4,589,351 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $121,158,866.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,941,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $394,445,594.40. This represents a 23.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vii L.P. Ftv sold 5,252,044 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $138,653,961.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,098,587 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $451,402,696.80. This represents a 23.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,317,604 shares of company stock worth $298,784,746. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Neptune Insurance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Neptune Insurance by 562.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,496 shares of the company's stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 31,833 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Neptune Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Neptune Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $523,000. SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Neptune Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $898,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Neptune Insurance by 874.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,703 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 144,210 shares in the last quarter.

Neptune Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to create a smarter, more resilient insurance platform powered by AI, data science, and technology, enabling insurers to deploy capacity with confidence and delivering instant access to coverage for policyholders and agents. Neptune is a leading, high-growth, highly profitable, data-driven managing general agent that is revolutionizing the way homeowners and businesses protect against the growing risks of flooding. We offer a range of easy-to-purchase residential and commercial insurance products — including primary flood insurance, excess flood insurance, and parametric earthquake insurance — distributed through a nationwide network of agencies.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Neptune Insurance Right Now?

Before you consider Neptune Insurance, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Neptune Insurance wasn't on the list.

While Neptune Insurance currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's New Dollar
Trump's New Dollar
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX pays a 10X launch penalty
SpaceX pays a 10X launch penalty
From Freedom Financial (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines