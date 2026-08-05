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DOWLING & PARTN Predicts Brown & Brown FY2028 Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Brown & Brown logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • DOWLING & PARTN forecasts Brown & Brown will earn $5.50 per share in FY2028, above the current consensus estimate of $4.49.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with the stock carrying a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $76.47; coverage includes four Buys, 13 Holds and two Sells.
  • Brown & Brown’s latest quarter showed revenue rising 30.4% year over year to $1.65 billion, although EPS of $1.07 and revenue both slightly missed consensus estimates. The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.165 per share.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO - Free Report) - DOWLING & PARTN issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for Brown & Brown in a report released on Friday, July 31st. DOWLING & PARTN analyst J. Christiana anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.50 for the year. The consensus estimate for Brown & Brown's current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share.

BRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Brown & Brown from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $76.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of BRO opened at $71.21 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $64.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.59. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $98.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 17.75%.The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,226,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 552,994 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $44,074,000 after buying an additional 19,503 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 362,669 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,905,000 after buying an additional 57,971 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 980,954 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $78,182,000 after buying an additional 186,251 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,972,258 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $157,189,000 after acquiring an additional 475,951 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Brown & Brown's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.82%.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc NYSE: BRO is a professional insurance brokerage and risk advisory firm that provides a broad range of property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, and specialty insurance products. The company works with commercial, public sector and individual clients to design and place insurance programs, manage claims and loss control, and deliver risk management consulting. Its services also include wholesale brokerage, program administration and other specialty distribution solutions that connect carriers and intermediaries to niche markets.

Brown & Brown operates through a decentralized model of operating units and subsidiaries, enabling local client service with the scale to access national and specialty markets.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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