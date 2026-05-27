DOWLING & PARTN Weighs in on Unum Group FY2027 Earnings

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Free Report) - Research analysts at DOWLING & PARTN issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Unum Group in a report released on Wednesday, May 20th. DOWLING & PARTN analyst J. Hurwitz expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $9.60 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Unum Group's current full-year earnings is $8.74 per share. DOWLING & PARTN also issued estimates for Unum Group's FY2028 earnings at $10.70 EPS.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 5.86%.The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.90 EPS.

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UNM has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Unum Group from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Unum Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Unum Group

Unum Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of UNM opened at $84.47 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $68.28 and a 12-month high of $85.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.24. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $78.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.50.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Unum Group's payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $351,624.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,787,861.96. This represents a 8.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $961,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,922.18. The trade was a 21.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 20,352 shares of company stock worth $1,568,804 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth $73,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 580,230 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $42,374,000 after purchasing an additional 90,650 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,575,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,459 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 22.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 188,283 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $13,750,000 after purchasing an additional 34,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company's stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

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