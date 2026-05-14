Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Doximity (NYSE:DOCS - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Mizuho's price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.57% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DOCS. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $63.00 to $38.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore downgraded shares of Doximity from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Doximity from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.20.

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Doximity Stock Performance

DOCS stock opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.36. Doximity has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.27.

Doximity announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Doximity

In related news, insider Siddharth Sitaram sold 2,309 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $59,502.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 89,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,734.92. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 9,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $234,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,839 shares of the company's stock, valued at $517,004.34. This trade represents a 31.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 18,055 shares of company stock valued at $456,061 in the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Doximity

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Doximity by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Doximity by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 616 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Doximity by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 796 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company's stock.

Key Doximity News

Here are the key news stories impacting Doximity this week:

Positive Sentiment: Doximity reported adjusted earnings of $0.26 per share, beating the lower analyst estimate of $0.17, and revenue rose 5.1% year over year to $145.37 million, showing the business is still growing. Doximity Earnings Report

Doximity reported adjusted earnings of $0.26 per share, beating the lower analyst estimate of $0.17, and revenue rose 5.1% year over year to $145.37 million, showing the business is still growing. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s high margin profile remained intact, with a 23.84% return on equity and 37.54% net margin, suggesting continued operational efficiency. Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The company’s high margin profile remained intact, with a 23.84% return on equity and 37.54% net margin, suggesting continued operational efficiency. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat versus one estimate, Doximity missed the broader Zacks consensus of $0.28 per share, which may have disappointed traders looking for a stronger beat. Doximity Lags Q4 Earnings Estimates

Despite the earnings beat versus one estimate, Doximity missed the broader Zacks consensus of $0.28 per share, which may have disappointed traders looking for a stronger beat. Negative Sentiment: More importantly for investors, Doximity’s first-quarter FY2027 revenue guidance of $151 million to $152 million came in below the $153.2 million consensus, and full-year FY2027 revenue guidance of $664 million to $676 million also missed the $696 million estimate, signaling a softer outlook. Doximity Q4 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

More importantly for investors, Doximity’s first-quarter FY2027 revenue guidance of $151 million to $152 million came in below the $153.2 million consensus, and full-year FY2027 revenue guidance of $664 million to $676 million also missed the $696 million estimate, signaling a softer outlook. Negative Sentiment: The stock also faced added caution from an insider sale earlier in the week, though it was disclosed as part of a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan and tax withholding related to equity vesting. Insider Trade Disclosure

About Doximity

Doximity, trading as DOCS, operates a digital professional network and communications platform designed primarily for clinicians. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company connects physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and other healthcare professionals, providing tools that streamline clinical communication, telehealth delivery and access to specialty-specific medical information. Its platform is positioned as a professional hub where clinicians manage their workflows, stay current with medical news and collaborate securely with peers.

The company’s offerings include secure messaging and video telehealth capabilities that enable clinicians to consult with patients and colleagues while protecting patient information.

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