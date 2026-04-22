D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the construction company on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

D.R. Horton has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. D.R. Horton has a payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect D.R. Horton to earn $12.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

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D.R. Horton Price Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $162.13 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $114.17 and a 52 week high of $184.54. The company's 50 day moving average price is $148.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.71). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 9.95%.The firm had revenue of $7.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. D.R. Horton's quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 260 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.55, for a total transaction of $43,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,870.35. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the construction company's stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,926 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company's stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

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