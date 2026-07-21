D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Announces Earnings Results

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 9.51%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

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D.R. Horton Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $144.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $129.22 and a 52 week high of $184.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.44.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $168.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on D.R. Horton

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the construction company's stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 11,189 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,523,164 shares of the construction company's stock worth $507,441,000 after buying an additional 151,144 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 101,347 shares of the construction company's stock worth $14,473,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

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