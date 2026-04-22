D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Truist Financial from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the construction company's stock. Truist Financial's price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.48% from the company's previous close.

DHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America set a $158.00 price target on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised D.R. Horton from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $160.69.

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D.R. Horton Stock Up 5.7%

Shares of DHI opened at $162.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 6.63. The business's fifty day moving average price is $148.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.52. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $114.17 and a 52 week high of $184.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $7.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 260 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.55, for a total transaction of $43,563.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,457 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,081,870.35. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 353 shares of the construction company's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the construction company's stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 3,546 shares of the construction company's stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company's stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company's stock.

D.R. Horton News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting D.R. Horton this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results showed stronger-than-expected order momentum and sales orders growth, which investors interpreted as demand resilience and tightened finished inventory. This drove early upside in the stock. IBTimes: D.R. Horton Stock Surges

Q2 results showed stronger-than-expected order momentum and sales orders growth, which investors interpreted as demand resilience and tightened finished inventory. This drove early upside in the stock. Positive Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share (record May 7, payable May 14), which supports income-focused investors and signals confidence in cash flow. Business Wire: Press Release

The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share (record May 7, payable May 14), which supports income-focused investors and signals confidence in cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Full‑year revenue guidance of roughly $33.5B–$34.5B has a midpoint modestly above some analyst estimates, which provided incremental support despite mixed quarterly results. MarketBeat: Earnings & Guidance

Full‑year revenue guidance of roughly $33.5B–$34.5B has a midpoint modestly above some analyst estimates, which provided incremental support despite mixed quarterly results. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s earnings call emphasized resilient pockets of demand and order trends, though commentary was cautious — the call provided context but mixed signals on near‑term demand. TipRanks: Earnings Call Highlights

Management’s earnings call emphasized resilient pockets of demand and order trends, though commentary was cautious — the call provided context but mixed signals on near‑term demand. Negative Sentiment: Affordability pressure remains a clear headwind: management said housing affordability is depressing buyer activity, forcing elevated incentives and weighing on margins and near‑term volume. MSN: Affordability Hits Demand

Affordability pressure remains a clear headwind: management said housing affordability is depressing buyer activity, forcing elevated incentives and weighing on margins and near‑term volume. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue was softer year‑over‑year and missed some broker/aggregator estimates, and management gave Q3 revenue guidance that sits around or slightly below consensus — creating near‑term uncertainty for sales growth. MarketBeat: Earnings Snapshot

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

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