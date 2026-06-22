DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives Market Outperform Rating from Citizens Jmp

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "market outperform" rating reiterated by research analysts at Citizens Jmp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $34.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp's target price indicates a potential upside of 31.10% from the stock's current price.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a $26.40 price objective on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. HSBC raised shares of DraftKings from a "hold" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of DraftKings to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of DraftKings from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.21.

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DraftKings Stock Performance

DraftKings stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,801,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,185,782. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $48.78. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. DraftKings had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 13.51%. DraftKings's revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Woodrow Levin sold 34,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $880,156.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,672.20. This trade represents a 53.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 62,500 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $1,855,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 556,258 shares in the company, valued at $16,509,737.44. This trade represents a 10.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 97,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,991 in the last quarter. 47.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company's stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc is a leading digital sports entertainment and gaming company specializing in daily fantasy sports, sports betting and iGaming products. The company provides an integrated platform where users can participate in daily fantasy contests, place wagers on professional sports events, and enjoy a range of online casino-style games. DraftKings' proprietary technology supports real-time odds, live scoring and advanced analytics to enhance the user experience across mobile and desktop applications.

Founded in 2012 by co-founders Jason Robins, Matthew Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports provider and rapidly expanded into regulated sports betting following legislative changes in the United States.

Further Reading

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