Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NYSE:DFH) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NYSE:DFH - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Dream Finders Homes from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DFH

Dream Finders Homes Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of DFH opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. Dream Finders Homes has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.85. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.21.

Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 4.16%.The firm had revenue of $887.84 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Dream Finders Homes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 39.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,275 shares of the company's stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 4.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 519,873 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,728,000 after purchasing an additional 41,117 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $789,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes is a residential homebuilder that specializes in the design, marketing and construction of single‐family homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates a semi‐custom building model that allows homebuyers to select from a range of floor plans and interior finishes, blending the efficiency of production building with the appeal of personalized design options. Dream Finders Homes emphasizes customer engagement through design studios and online tools, guiding buyers through each stage of the homebuilding process from lot selection to move-in.

Since its founding in 2015, Dream Finders Homes has focused on master‐planned and mixed-use communities, often collaborating with community developers to create integrated neighborhoods.

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