Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH) Trading 4.4% Higher - Here's Why

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NYSE:DFH - Get Free Report) shares were up 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.18 and last traded at $16.2930. 26,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 657,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.61.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dream Finders Homes from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Weiss Ratings cut Dream Finders Homes from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $26.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DFH

Dream Finders Homes Trading Up 5.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.85. The business's fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.37.

Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $887.84 million during the quarter. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 12.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 4,853.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company's stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 11.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,777 shares of the company's stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company's stock.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes is a residential homebuilder that specializes in the design, marketing and construction of single‐family homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates a semi‐custom building model that allows homebuyers to select from a range of floor plans and interior finishes, blending the efficiency of production building with the appeal of personalized design options. Dream Finders Homes emphasizes customer engagement through design studios and online tools, guiding buyers through each stage of the homebuilding process from lot selection to move-in.

Since its founding in 2015, Dream Finders Homes has focused on master‐planned and mixed-use communities, often collaborating with community developers to create integrated neighborhoods.

Further Reading

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