Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.66 and traded as high as C$19.07. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$19.06, with a volume of 19,409 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD lifted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$19.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on D.UN

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

The firm's 50 day moving average price is C$18.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$312.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.43.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 19.55%.The firm had revenue of C$46.31 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst will post 1.4893899 EPS for the current year.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust that acquires, manages, and leases primarily central business district and suburban office properties in urban areas throughout Canada. The majority of the company's real estate portfolio, in terms of revenue generation, is located in the Canadian province of Ontario. The province of Alberta also brings in a sizable percentage of revenue. The company generates nearly all of its revenue in the form of rental income from mid- to long-term lease agreements with tenants.

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