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Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.63 and traded as high as C$19.22. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$18.76, with a volume of 18,437 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D.UN has been the topic of several research reports. TD upped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$19.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$307.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$46.31 million for the quarter. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 19.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst will post 1.4893899 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust that acquires, manages, and leases primarily central business district and suburban office properties in urban areas throughout Canada. The majority of the company's real estate portfolio, in terms of revenue generation, is located in the Canadian province of Ontario. The province of Alberta also brings in a sizable percentage of revenue. The company generates nearly all of its revenue in the form of rental income from mid- to long-term lease agreements with tenants.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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