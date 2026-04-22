Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.04, but opened at $11.82. Driven Brands shares last traded at $12.7070, with a volume of 374,308 shares.

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Key Driven Brands News

Here are the key news stories impacting Driven Brands this week:

Neutral Sentiment: William Blair reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on Driven Brands; this provides some analyst stability but no bullish upgrade. Benzinga

William Blair reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on Driven Brands; this provides some analyst stability but no bullish upgrade. Neutral Sentiment: Investors can review the company's recent Q3 2025 earnings call/transcript for management commentary and detail on operations and outlook — useful background but not a catalyst on its own. Earnings Transcript

Investors can review the company's recent Q3 2025 earnings call/transcript for management commentary and detail on operations and outlook — useful background but not a catalyst on its own. Negative Sentiment: Driven Brands issued preliminary unaudited results and an update on its SEC filing status while guiding Q4 2025, Q1 2026 and FY2025 revenue below consensus — a clear near‑term revenue miss that pressures near‑term EPS expectations and investor sentiment. Business Wire: Preliminary Results & Filing Update

Driven Brands issued preliminary unaudited results and an update on its SEC filing status while guiding Q4 2025, Q1 2026 and FY2025 revenue below consensus — a clear near‑term revenue miss that pressures near‑term EPS expectations and investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: The company faces multiple securities‑fraud class actions and investigator notices after disclosing widespread accounting errors and internal control failures — litigation risk, potential restatements and executive scrutiny are material downside risks. GlobeNewswire: Class Action Notice

The company faces multiple securities‑fraud class actions and investigator notices after disclosing widespread accounting errors and internal control failures — litigation risk, potential restatements and executive scrutiny are material downside risks. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms (Levi & Korsinsky, Faruqi, Hagens Berman, others) are soliciting lead‑plaintiff candidates and investor claims, and they cite the CFO and other executives — increased legal activity and potential claims amplify uncertainty and could lead to further stock weakness. PR Newswire: Levi & Korsinsky Investor Alert

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Driven Brands from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Driven Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Driven Brands from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, William Blair restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Driven Brands

Driven Brands Trading Down 2.3%

The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of Driven Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Driven Brands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 216,423 shares of the company's stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Driven Brands by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company's stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Driven Brands by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 71,736 shares of the company's stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Driven Brands by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Driven Brands by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the company's stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company's stock.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc NASDAQ: DRVN is a leading North American provider of automotive aftermarket services, operating through a network of franchised and company-owned locations. The company's platform encompasses a diverse portfolio of car care and maintenance brands, including Meineke Car Care Centers, Maaco Collision Repair & Auto Painting, Take 5 Oil Change, and Carstar Collision Repair. Driven Brands delivers a full range of services from routine maintenance and oil changes to collision repair, paint protection, and vehicle customization.

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Driven Brands serves both individual consumers and commercial clients across the United States and Canada.

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