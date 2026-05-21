Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

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Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DRVN. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. William Blair lowered shares of Driven Brands from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.86.

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Driven Brands Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. Driven Brands has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a positive return on equity of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $259.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.91 million. Driven Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Driven Brands by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Driven Brands by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 139,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 25,806 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Driven Brands by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,511 shares of the company's stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 255,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 124,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 744.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company's stock.

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About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc NASDAQ: DRVN is a leading North American provider of automotive aftermarket services, operating through a network of franchised and company-owned locations. The company's platform encompasses a diverse portfolio of car care and maintenance brands, including Meineke Car Care Centers, Maaco Collision Repair & Auto Painting, Take 5 Oil Change, and Carstar Collision Repair. Driven Brands delivers a full range of services from routine maintenance and oil changes to collision repair, paint protection, and vehicle customization.

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Driven Brands serves both individual consumers and commercial clients across the United States and Canada.

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