Go Pro
→ Trump’s secret China deal (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

DT Cloud Star Acquisition (NASDAQ:DTSQ) Stock Price Down 0.1% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
DT Cloud Star Acquisition logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • DT Cloud Star Acquisition shares were down 0.1% on Monday, trading at $11.3690 after hitting an intraday low of $11.32 on very light volume.
  • Analyst sentiment remains bearish: Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating, and MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of “Sell.”
  • The company, a SPAC focused on mergers and other business combinations, most recently reported quarterly EPS of $0.02 and has seen several institutional investors add to or establish positions.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Shares of DT Cloud Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:DTSQ - Get Free Report) were down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.32 and last traded at $11.3690. 651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of DT Cloud Star Acquisition in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, DT Cloud Star Acquisition has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DT Cloud Star Acquisition

DT Cloud Star Acquisition Stock Down 0.1%

The firm's fifty day moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08.

DT Cloud Star Acquisition (NASDAQ:DTSQ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of DT Cloud Star Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DT Cloud Star Acquisition by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DT Cloud Star Acquisition by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 108,780 shares of the company's stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 33,235 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of DT Cloud Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of DT Cloud Star Acquisition by 100.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 168,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Cloud Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000.

DT Cloud Star Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DT Cloud Star Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in DT Cloud Star Acquisition Right Now?

Before you consider DT Cloud Star Acquisition, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DT Cloud Star Acquisition wasn't on the list.

While DT Cloud Star Acquisition currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout Cover
The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout

The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
By Thomas Hughes | July 7, 2026
tc pixel
They told you not to miss this one
They told you not to miss this one
From Thor Metals (Ad)
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
tc pixel
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
From SmartAsset (Ad)
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026

Recent Videos

Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines