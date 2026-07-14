DT Cloud Star Acquisition (NASDAQ:DTSQ) Stock Price Down 0.1% - Time to Sell?

Shares of DT Cloud Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:DTSQ - Get Free Report) were down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.32 and last traded at $11.3690. 651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

Get DTSQ alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of DT Cloud Star Acquisition in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, DT Cloud Star Acquisition has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DT Cloud Star Acquisition

DT Cloud Star Acquisition Stock Down 0.1%

The firm's fifty day moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08.

DT Cloud Star Acquisition (NASDAQ:DTSQ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of DT Cloud Star Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DT Cloud Star Acquisition by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DT Cloud Star Acquisition by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 108,780 shares of the company's stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 33,235 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of DT Cloud Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of DT Cloud Star Acquisition by 100.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 168,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Cloud Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000.

DT Cloud Star Acquisition Company Profile

DT Cloud Star Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DT Cloud Star Acquisition, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DT Cloud Star Acquisition wasn't on the list.

While DT Cloud Star Acquisition currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here