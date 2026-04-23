DT Midstream (DTM) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect DT Midstream to post earnings of $1.12 per share and revenue of $313.7520 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 35.48%.The firm had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $320.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DT Midstream to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $131.79 on Thursday. DT Midstream has a twelve month low of $94.15 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.70 and a 200 day moving average of $123.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from DT Midstream's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. DT Midstream's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DTM. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $144.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DT Midstream

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell bought 185 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,221.05. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 89,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,850.39. This represents a 0.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in DT Midstream by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,980,945 shares of the company's stock valued at $356,759,000 after buying an additional 285,770 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in DT Midstream by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,045,754 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,156,000 after buying an additional 47,030 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DT Midstream by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $124,611,000 after buying an additional 74,355 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP raised its stake in DT Midstream by 192.4% during the 3rd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,000,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $113,128,000 after buying an additional 658,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in DT Midstream by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 914,538 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,398,000 after buying an additional 15,044 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream Inc NYSE: DTM is a midstream energy company that owns and operates infrastructure for gathering, processing and treating hydrocarbons and produced water. Its core business activities encompass natural gas gathering, cryogenic processing, natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation, and produced-water handling services. These integrated operations enable the company to capture and transport multiple hydrocarbon streams from wellhead to market and to provide essential water management solutions.

The company’s asset footprint is concentrated in the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it serves a diverse range of exploration and production customers.

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