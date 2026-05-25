DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.6667.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $129.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday, May 1st.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell acquired 185 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.33 per share, with a total value of $25,221.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 89,583 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,850.39. The trade was a 0.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 59 North Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 49.0% in the third quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 3,074,081 shares of the company's stock valued at $347,556,000 after buying an additional 1,010,965 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,715,000. Merewether Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 192.4% in the third quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,000,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $113,128,000 after buying an additional 658,400 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $43,347,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 117.7% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 554,059 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,642,000 after buying an additional 299,609 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DT Midstream Stock Up 0.1%

DTM opened at $151.23 on Monday. DT Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $98.06 and a fifty-two week high of $151.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $138.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.75.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.16. DT Midstream had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. DT Midstream has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.420-4.820 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. DT Midstream's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream Inc NYSE: DTM is a midstream energy company that owns and operates infrastructure for gathering, processing and treating hydrocarbons and produced water. Its core business activities encompass natural gas gathering, cryogenic processing, natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation, and produced-water handling services. These integrated operations enable the company to capture and transport multiple hydrocarbon streams from wellhead to market and to provide essential water management solutions.

The company’s asset footprint is concentrated in the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it serves a diverse range of exploration and production customers.

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