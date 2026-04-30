DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) to Issue $0.88 Quarterly Dividend

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

DT Midstream has a payout ratio of 73.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DT Midstream to earn $4.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.7%.

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DT Midstream Trading Up 6.6%

DT Midstream stock traded up $9.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,039,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,342. DT Midstream has a twelve month low of $96.42 and a twelve month high of $149.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $136.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.70.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 35.48%.During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. DT Midstream has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.420-4.820 EPS. Analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream Inc NYSE: DTM is a midstream energy company that owns and operates infrastructure for gathering, processing and treating hydrocarbons and produced water. Its core business activities encompass natural gas gathering, cryogenic processing, natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation, and produced-water handling services. These integrated operations enable the company to capture and transport multiple hydrocarbon streams from wellhead to market and to provide essential water management solutions.

The company’s asset footprint is concentrated in the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it serves a diverse range of exploration and production customers.

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