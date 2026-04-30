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DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) to Issue $0.88 Quarterly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
DT Midstream logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Dividend: DT Midstream declared a quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share (annualized $3.52) with record/ex‑dividend date June 15 and payment on July 15, implying a yield of about 2.4% and a payout ratio near 73%.
  • Earnings & guidance: The company reported Q EPS of $1.27, beating estimates of $1.12, and issued FY2026 guidance of $4.42–$4.82 (analysts expect roughly $4.63).
  • Market reaction & valuation: Shares jumped about 6.6% to $147.96 after the report; DT Midstream has a market cap of $15.09 billion and trades at a PE of ~34.3, near its 12‑month high.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of DT Midstream.

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

DT Midstream has a payout ratio of 73.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DT Midstream to earn $4.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.7%.

DT Midstream Trading Up 6.6%

DT Midstream stock traded up $9.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,039,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,342. DT Midstream has a twelve month low of $96.42 and a twelve month high of $149.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $136.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.70.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 35.48%.During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. DT Midstream has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.420-4.820 EPS. Analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DT Midstream Inc NYSE: DTM is a midstream energy company that owns and operates infrastructure for gathering, processing and treating hydrocarbons and produced water. Its core business activities encompass natural gas gathering, cryogenic processing, natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation, and produced-water handling services. These integrated operations enable the company to capture and transport multiple hydrocarbon streams from wellhead to market and to provide essential water management solutions.

The company’s asset footprint is concentrated in the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it serves a diverse range of exploration and production customers.

See Also

Dividend History for DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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