DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.420-4.820 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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DT Midstream Price Performance

NYSE:DTM opened at $135.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.67. DT Midstream has a one year low of $99.81 and a one year high of $152.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.71.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.16. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 36.28%.The business had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $129.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DT Midstream from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $155.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DT Midstream

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTM. Merewether Investment Management LP lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 192.4% in the third quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,000,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $113,128,000 after buying an additional 658,400 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 414.2% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 367,901 shares of the company's stock worth $44,030,000 after acquiring an additional 296,348 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,980,945 shares of the company's stock valued at $356,759,000 after buying an additional 285,770 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 838.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,370 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,699,000 after acquiring an additional 250,483 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 41.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 754,518 shares of the company's stock worth $82,929,000 after purchasing an additional 222,047 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream Inc NYSE: DTM is a midstream energy company that owns and operates infrastructure for gathering, processing and treating hydrocarbons and produced water. Its core business activities encompass natural gas gathering, cryogenic processing, natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation, and produced-water handling services. These integrated operations enable the company to capture and transport multiple hydrocarbon streams from wellhead to market and to provide essential water management solutions.

The company’s asset footprint is concentrated in the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it serves a diverse range of exploration and production customers.

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