DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.8462.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho set a $165.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $172.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th.

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Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $143,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 6,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,806.76. The trade was a 13.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 754.2% in the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.41. 1,222,039 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,894. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.38. DTE Energy has a one year low of $126.23 and a one year high of $155.74.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). DTE Energy had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.77%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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