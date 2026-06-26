DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Reaches New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $154.71 and last traded at $154.5450, with a volume of 488946 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.81.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus raised shares of DTE Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTE

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $145.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.26.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.65%.The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a $1.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $143,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,233 shares in the company, valued at $895,806.76. The trade was a 13.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,305,533 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,392,888,000 after purchasing an additional 766,499 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in DTE Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,447,948 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,605,539,000 after purchasing an additional 379,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in DTE Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,078,346 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,441,776,000 after purchasing an additional 272,068 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in DTE Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,851,237 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,393,260,000 after purchasing an additional 552,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,592,670 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $718,668,000 after buying an additional 117,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company's stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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