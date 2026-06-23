DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.590-7.730 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Argus upgraded DTE Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of DTE Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho set a $165.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.67.

Read Our Latest Report on DTE

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded up $1.94 on Tuesday, reaching $148.77. The stock had a trading volume of 143,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,530. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $126.23 and a fifty-two week high of $154.63. The business's 50-day moving average price is $145.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.39.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). DTE Energy had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $1.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 76.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $143,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,233 shares in the company, valued at $895,806.76. The trade was a 13.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in DTE Energy by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 24,196 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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