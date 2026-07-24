Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Ducommun from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Ducommun from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ducommun from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ducommun from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ducommun from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th.

Get Ducommun alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DCO

Insider Activity

In other Ducommun news, VP Laureen S. Gonzalez sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.99, for a total transaction of $89,522.11. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,698,032.28. This trade represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rajiv A. Tata sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $233,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 33,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,795. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 7,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,336 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ducommun by 18.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,637 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ducommun by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 32.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,985 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 10.6% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,019 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company's stock.

Ducommun Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:DCO opened at $175.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $162.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.20. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $84.76 and a 12-month high of $196.63.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Ducommun had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.The firm had revenue of $209.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated, through its Electronics and Structures segments, provides engineered products and integrated systems for the global aerospace, defense and space markets. The Electronics segment focuses on high-reliability electronic assemblies, cable and wire harnesses, connector systems and harsh environment electronics for flight-critical applications. In the Structures segment, Ducommun manufactures complex metallic and composite components such as flight control surfaces, skin panels, heat exchangers and other aerostructures for commercial and military platforms.

Founded in 1849 in California as a hardware and stagecoach parts supplier, Ducommun expanded into aerospace manufacturing during World War II and has since grown its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and organic investments.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ducommun, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ducommun wasn't on the list.

While Ducommun currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here