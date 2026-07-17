Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,177.22.

Get Dunelm Group alerts: Sign Up

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DNLM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,280 to GBX 1,240 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,425 to GBX 1,350 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Shore Capital Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,000 price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,075 target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

Shares of DNLM stock opened at GBX 878.41 on Friday. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of GBX 707 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,249. The company's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 782.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 870.67. The firm has a market cap of £1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alison Brittain acquired 12,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 764 per share, for a total transaction of £95,500. Also, insider Ajay Kavan acquired 3,947 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 756 per share, for a total transaction of £29,839.32. 34.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm is the UK's market leader in homewares with a purpose 'to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come'. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments. The business was founded in 1979 by the Adderley family, beginning as a curtains stall on Leicester market before expanding its store footprint.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dunelm Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dunelm Group wasn't on the list.

While Dunelm Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here