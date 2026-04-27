Duolingo (DUOL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect Duolingo to post earnings of $0.79 per share and revenue of $288.9840 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, May 4, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $282.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $275.95 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 39.91%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Duolingo to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Duolingo Price Performance

Duolingo stock opened at $103.45 on Monday. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $87.89 and a 12-month high of $544.93. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $100.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 3,545 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.51, for a total value of $402,392.95. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 115,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,096,783.80. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 1,901 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total value of $215,307.26. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 30,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,526.70. This trade represents a 5.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,291. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EFG International AG acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $101.00 target price (down from $270.00) on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Evercore reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Duolingo from $300.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Duolingo from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $206.16.

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About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc NASDAQ: DUOL is a technology-driven education company that operates a widely used language-learning platform. Founded in 2011 by Luis von Ahn and Severin Hacker, Duolingo offers a freemium service featuring bite-sized lessons, gamified exercises and adaptive learning algorithms. The company's core product is its mobile and web application, which supports instruction in more than 40 languages, ranging from widely spoken tongues such as English and Spanish to lesser-taught options including Irish and Swahili.

In addition to its flagship language courses, Duolingo has expanded its product suite to include the Duolingo English Test, an on-demand, computer-based English proficiency exam designed for academic and professional admissions.

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