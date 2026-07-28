DuPont de Nemours (DD) Expected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect DuPont de Nemours to announce earnings of $1.76 per share and revenue of $1.8065 billion for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.590 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.400 EPS. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.15%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DuPont de Nemours to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $139.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of -777.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $86.59 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $140.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

DuPont de Nemours Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. DuPont de Nemours's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,333.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $132.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $53.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $150.00 to $141.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $165.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DD

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DD. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $26,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5,940.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours NYSE: DD is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont's operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

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