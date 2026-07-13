DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.3333.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $53.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.30 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $132.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $134.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of -749.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.90. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $86.59 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. DuPont de Nemours has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.590 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.400 EPS. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. DuPont de Nemours's payout ratio is presently -1,333.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $365,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 14.6% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 18,816 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,444 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $13,749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours NYSE: DD is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont's operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DuPont de Nemours, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DuPont de Nemours wasn't on the list.

While DuPont de Nemours currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here