DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD - Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,798,178 shares, a drop of 53.6% from the June 15th total of 12,482,662 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,826,308 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company's stock are sold short.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.30 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $132.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4,275.8% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 17,552,405 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $70,561,000 after purchasing an additional 17,151,278 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 12,133.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,614,878 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $365,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536,283 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,514,600 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $583,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686,490 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 242.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,491,426 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $301,155,000 after buying an additional 5,303,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company's stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.98. The stock had a trading volume of 71,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,357. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -745.53, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.11. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $86.59 and a 52 week high of $157.98.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 0.30%.The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. DuPont de Nemours has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.590 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. DuPont de Nemours's payout ratio is presently -1,333.33%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours NYSE: DD is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont's operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

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