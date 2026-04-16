DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,846,575 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the March 15th total of 7,417,252 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,371,869 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts: Sign Up

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 186.5% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $46.55. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,257,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock's 50 day moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average is $41.91. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of -25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of ($1,871.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours's revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.480 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. DuPont de Nemours's dividend payout ratio is presently -43.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DD

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours NYSE: DD is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont's operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DuPont de Nemours, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DuPont de Nemours wasn't on the list.

While DuPont de Nemours currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here