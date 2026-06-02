DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) CEO Lori Koch Sells 261 Shares

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD - Get Free Report) CEO Lori Koch sold 261 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $12,742.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:DD traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,484,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,261,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $47.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -811.08, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.03. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $52.66.

DuPont de Nemours shares are scheduled to reverse split on Wednesday, June 24th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 23rd.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.15%. The business's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.590 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.400 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. DuPont de Nemours's payout ratio is currently -1,333.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $86.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $55.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $1,251,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 37,948 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 22.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,629,671 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $212,039,000 after purchasing an additional 835,572 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company's stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours NYSE: DD is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont's operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

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