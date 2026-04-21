DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Bank of America

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Bank of America from $50.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the basic materials company's stock. Bank of America's target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.12% from the company's current price.

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Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Argus decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $86.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $52.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.95. 353,466 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,373,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of -25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $52.66. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 7.03%.The company had revenue of ($1,871.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.480 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 186.5% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company's stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours NYSE: DD is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont's operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

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