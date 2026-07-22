DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $139.52 and traded as high as $139.53. DuPont de Nemours shares last traded at $138.9460, with a volume of 1,439,075 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings raised DuPont de Nemours from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $53.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $150.00 to $141.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $165.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 2.4%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -771.84, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 0.30%.The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. DuPont de Nemours has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.590 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. DuPont de Nemours's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,333.33%.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 168.5% during the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,236 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours NYSE: DD is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont's operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

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