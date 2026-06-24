DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Updates Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.750-1.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.020-7.160 EPS.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $177.00 to $168.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $150.00 to $141.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $132.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $165.20.

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DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of DD opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -777.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.83. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $28.07 and a twelve month high of $52.66.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 0.30%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.590 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. DuPont de Nemours's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,333.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,514,600 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $583,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686,490 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 242.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,491,426 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $301,155,000 after buying an additional 5,303,219 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 10,662,674 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $428,639,000 after buying an additional 1,695,097 shares in the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 2,936,809 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $118,060,000 after buying an additional 1,594,447 shares during the period. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,689,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours NYSE: DD is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont's operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

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