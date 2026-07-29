Dutch Bros (BROS) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Dutch Bros to post earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $525.3210 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.61%.The business had revenue of $464.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Dutch Bros's revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dutch Bros to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Dutch Bros Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of BROS opened at $64.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. Dutch Bros has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $74.65. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.05, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 261,055 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $16,451,686.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,410,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $151,928,616. This trade represents a 9.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 750,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $47,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 2,410,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at $151,928,616. This trade represents a 23.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 4,086,245 shares of company stock worth $243,021,771 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the company's stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 600 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 63,053 shares of the company's stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BROS. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dutch Bros from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $77.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dutch Bros

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

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