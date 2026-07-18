Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Raised to "Strong-Buy" at Stephens

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Stephens to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $77.50.

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Dutch Bros Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $68.28 on Thursday. Dutch Bros has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $74.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 106.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $464.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $449.69 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.61%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 750,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $47,265,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 2,410,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,928,616. The trade was a 23.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Christine Barone sold 42,031 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $2,527,324.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 44,573 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,680,174.49. The trade was a 48.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 4,086,245 shares of company stock worth $243,021,771 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 15.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,843 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 7.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 305,714 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,875,000 after acquiring an additional 22,323 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 24.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,895 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,598,000 after acquiring an additional 38,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,978,441 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,266,000 after acquiring an additional 121,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company's stock.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

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