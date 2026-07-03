Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Upgraded by Freedom Capital to Strong-Buy Rating

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Freedom Capital to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BROS. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $77.33.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BROS

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $72.17 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $59.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.31. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $74.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $464.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.69 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.61%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 261,055 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $16,451,686.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,410,800 shares in the company, valued at $151,928,616. The trade was a 9.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Christine Barone sold 42,031 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $2,527,324.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 44,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,174.49. The trade was a 48.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,086,245 shares of company stock valued at $243,021,771. Company insiders own 38.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,098,288 shares of the company's stock worth $189,677,000 after acquiring an additional 407,528 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,625,483 shares of the company's stock worth $160,732,000 after purchasing an additional 39,781 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 4.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,426,657 shares of the company's stock worth $127,011,000 after purchasing an additional 93,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,265,083 shares of the company's stock worth $138,699,000 after purchasing an additional 39,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,020,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,671,000 after purchasing an additional 35,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company's stock.

Dutch Bros News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dutch Bros this week:

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

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