DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC) Given Consensus Rating of "Reduce" by Analysts

DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Reduce" from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DXC. TD Cowen decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DXC Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXC Technology

Insider Transactions at DXC Technology

In other DXC Technology news, CEO Raul J. Fernandez bought 28,051 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $249,653.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 844,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,512,062.80. This represents a 3.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXC Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,933,973 shares of the company's stock worth $60,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,726 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2,316.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,570,035 shares of the company's stock worth $23,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,069 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 131.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,047,395 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,879 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1,156.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,132,578 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,103,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $15.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.25 and a beta of 0.82.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 0.14%.The firm's revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology, headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia, is a global leader in IT services and solutions. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) and the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, combining decades of experience in consulting, systems integration and managed services. Since its inception, DXC has focused on helping clients modernize IT environments and drive digital transformation across their organizations.

DXC Technology's core service offerings encompass cloud and platform services, applications and analytics, security, and workplace and mobility solutions.

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