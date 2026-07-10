Dylan Smith Sells 17,000 Shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX) Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX - Get Free Report) CFO Dylan Smith sold 17,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $493,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,337,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,842,028.75. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

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BOX Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE BOX traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $28.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,360,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,356. The company's 50-day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.52. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

BOX (NYSE:BOX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 10.35%.The company had revenue of $305.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $304.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. BOX has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.390-0.390 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 1.560-1.560 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of BOX from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BOX from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of BOX by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 831 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in BOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 1,778.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the software maker's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BOX

Box, Inc is a leading provider of cloud content management and file sharing solutions designed to support enterprises in securely managing, accessing and collaborating on digital content from anywhere. The company offers a unified platform that enables organizations to store, share and automate workflows across various departments, enhancing productivity and ensuring governance over sensitive information. Box's services are tailored to meet the needs of industries such as healthcare, financial services, government and media, where compliance and data security are paramount.

The core offerings of Box include its Content Cloud platform, which provides content collaboration, workflow automation, data classification and secure file sharing.

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