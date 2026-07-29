Dynatrace (DT) to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Dynatrace to announce earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $549.4550 million for the quarter. Dynatrace has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.930-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.440-0.450 EPS. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $531.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.01 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.06%.The company's revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dynatrace to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Dynatrace Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of DT stock opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average of $39.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.73. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $55.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DT. Wedbush set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $49.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DT

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 719.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,340,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $355,629,000 after buying an additional 6,444,262 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,858,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1,201.7% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,888,249 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,373 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,369,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2,618.6% during the third quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 1,429,738 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company's stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

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