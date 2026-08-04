Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Given "Buy" Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $52.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities' price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.65% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $49.81.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DT

Dynatrace Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of DT stock opened at $44.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.33. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $53.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 82.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $531.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.01 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Dynatrace has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.930-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.440-0.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 7.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 15,809,223 shares of the company's stock valued at $584,649,000 after buying an additional 1,160,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,664,357 shares of the company's stock worth $462,193,000 after purchasing an additional 101,994 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 304.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,357,612 shares of the company's stock valued at $346,044,000 after buying an additional 7,045,591 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Dynatrace by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,999,919 shares of the company's stock worth $346,716,000 after acquiring an additional 659,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 706.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,801,507 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958,505 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

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