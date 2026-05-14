Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Given New $43.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets' price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.82% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $50.88.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Stock Down 11.4%

Shares of DT opened at $34.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.49.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $531.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $521.01 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Dynatrace has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.930-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.440-0.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Stephen A. Mcmahon bought 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $107,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 3,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,480.50. This represents a 660.79% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,142,909 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,557,324,000 after acquiring an additional 739,895 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 15,809,223 shares of the company's stock worth $584,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,664,357 shares of the company's stock valued at $462,193,000 after purchasing an additional 101,994 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,999,919 shares of the company's stock valued at $346,716,000 after purchasing an additional 659,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 0.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,919,446 shares of the company's stock valued at $383,697,000 after purchasing an additional 73,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company's stock.

Dynatrace News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dynatrace this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dynatrace reported fiscal Q4 results that beat expectations, with EPS of $0.41 to $0.42 versus $0.39 expected and revenue of $531.7 million above estimates of about $521.0 million. The company also said revenue rose 19.4% year over year and ARR topped $2 billion. Dynatrace Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

Dynatrace reported fiscal Q4 results that beat expectations, with EPS of $0.41 to $0.42 versus $0.39 expected and revenue of $531.7 million above estimates of about $521.0 million. The company also said revenue rose 19.4% year over year and ARR topped $2 billion. Positive Sentiment: Management issued upbeat FY2027 guidance, calling for EPS of $1.93 to $1.95, well ahead of the consensus estimate, and Q1 FY2027 EPS guidance of $0.44 to $0.45, also above expectations. Dynatrace Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

Management issued upbeat FY2027 guidance, calling for EPS of $1.93 to $1.95, well ahead of the consensus estimate, and Q1 FY2027 EPS guidance of $0.44 to $0.45, also above expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Several recap and transcript articles on the earnings release are reinforcing the same core story: strong quarter, solid guidance, and a focus on AI-powered observability as a growth driver. Dynatrace (DT) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Several recap and transcript articles on the earnings release are reinforcing the same core story: strong quarter, solid guidance, and a focus on AI-powered observability as a growth driver. Neutral Sentiment: BTIG trimmed its price target to $47 from $53 but kept a buy rating, suggesting confidence remains despite a less aggressive valuation view. Benzinga

BTIG trimmed its price target to $47 from $53 but kept a buy rating, suggesting confidence remains despite a less aggressive valuation view. Negative Sentiment: Guggenheim downgraded Dynatrace from buy to neutral, which likely added to selling pressure as investors weighed the report against more cautious analyst sentiment. Zacks.com

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

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