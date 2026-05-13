Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Given New $47.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. BTIG Research's target price suggests a potential upside of 39.09% from the stock's previous close.

DT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised Dynatrace to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $51.08.

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Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT traded down $5.42 on Wednesday, hitting $33.79. 12,050,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,761,063. The stock's fifty day moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average is $40.59. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $57.55.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $531.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $521.01 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.55%.The business's revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Dynatrace has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.930-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.440-0.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Stephen A. Mcmahon bought 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,480.50. The trade was a 660.79% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 719.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,340,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $355,629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444,262 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at about $155,858,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 1,201.7% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,888,249 shares of the company's stock worth $125,177,000 after buying an additional 2,666,373 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 14,648,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $634,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 123,910.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,881,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Dynatrace

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Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

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